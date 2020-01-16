Name: Joe Walsh

Age: 58

City, State: North Barrington, Illinois

Known for: A one-term congressman from Illinois's 8th congressional district, Walsh is now a conservative talk radio host.

joewalsh.org

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

In this Series

Iowa Caucus: Meet the 2020 candidates

article

Pete Buttigieg

article

John Delaney

article

Tulsi Gabbard

14 updates

Load comments