May 7, 1947-November 11, 2018
MUSCATINE — Please join us as we celebrate the life of John Franklin Gabriel Jr.
Celebration of Life Open House will be Saturday, January 5, 2019, from noon to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Post 27, 110 S Houser Street, Muscatine.
Your life was a blessing. Your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
