February 4, 1939-August 22, 2020

MUSCATINE — John Robert (Bob) Steele of Muscatine, Iowa, formerly residing in Davenport, passed away at Premier Estates in Muscatine on Saturday, August 22. He was 81 years old.

The son of John and Gertrude Steele, John was born on February 4, 1939, in Muscatine, Iowa. After many years working for the Bendix Corp - Litton’s Clifton Precision group in Davenport, John moved to the Las Vegas area where he enjoyed working as a change maker at the casinos. He was indeed, a “People Person!”

John enjoyed and was active in sports, music, the outdoors, nature and traveling with his companion of 20 years, Cynthia Westerfield. He had a deep love and pride for his grandchildren and family, Cynthia’s grandchildren and family, and all of his nieces and nephews who knew him as Uncle Bobby. He also had many friends at Spring Village Apts. in Davenport, whom the family and Cynthia greatly appreciate.

John is survived by his life companion, Cynthia Westerfield of Davenport; daughter, Rebecca (Steele) Anson and husband, Greg, of Taylor Ridge, Ill.; son, Brian Steele and wife, Dianna, of Muscatine; two brothers, Phil Steele and Jerry Steele; as well as grandchildren, Alex and Miyah Sellers, and Brenden and Emma Steele.