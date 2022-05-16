 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JOURNAL WIRE REPORT

  • Updated
NFL

Watson, NFL in talks: A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will meet with NFL officials in Texas. Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits from massage therapists accusing him of sexual misconduct and plans to meet with the league representatives this week, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

Watson faces potential discipline from the league, which is independently investigating whether he violated its personal conduct policy.

Reporter Josina Anderson was first to report the meeting on Twitter. A league spokesman declined to comment on the tweet and said "there’s no timetable as the review is active and ongoing.”

NBA

Can Pelicans score lotto luck?: The New Orleans Pelicans are the lone playoff team among the clubs who can get a boost from lotto luck when the NBA draft lottery is conducted Tuesday night in Chicago.

Houston, Orlando and Detroit all share a 14% chance of winning the lottery and the No. 1 pick for the June 23 NBA draft in New York. The Rockets, Magic and Pistons finished at the bottom of the league.

The Pelicans are a playoff team that will be in the lottery with a pick traded to them by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren and Duke’s Paolo Banchero are among the top college players available.

NHL

Golden Knights fire DeBoer: The Vegas Golden Knights have fired coach Peter DeBoer after they missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon says the front office believes a new coach would put the team in the best position to succeed next season.

Vegas failed to qualify for the playoffs after a barrage of injuries compounded by salary cap problems that wreaked havoc on the lineup.

DeBoer coached the Golden Knights for 2 1/2 seasons after being named to replace Gerard Gallant in January 2020. They reached the playoffs the previous two years and lost one round before the Stanley Cup Final each time.

DeBoer, 53, is the fourth coach to lose his job since the regular season ended, joining Detroit's Jeff Blashill, Philadelphia's Mike Yeo and the New York Islanders' Barry Trotz.

The Islanders on Monday named longtime Trotz assistant Lane Lambert as his replacement.

West Liberty Foods names new CEO

WEST LIBERTY — A week after announcing longtime CEO Ed Garrett’s imminent retirement, West Liberty Foods has announced senior vice president B…

The Wapello High School track and field team will be well-represented at the Class 1A state track and field next week at Drake University in Des Moines. While postponements of a few district meets in on Thursday night pushed the official unveil of state qualifiers in all but 4A, Wapello will be going in no fewer than seven events.

