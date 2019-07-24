Age: 25
Home: Kenya
Career: World record-holder in the 10k and half-marathon (both set in 2017) … winner of Prague Half-marathon, Valencia Half-marathon, Prague Grand Prix 10k and Nairobi Kenya Defense Forces 10,000 meters in 2017 … second in IAAF World Half-marathon championships in 2018.
This year: First in NYC Half-marathon.
At Bix: First appearance.
