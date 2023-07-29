U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar of the Northern District of California on Tuesday blocked a rule that allows immigration authorities to deny asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through.

However, Tigar delayed his ruling from taking effect to give President Joe Biden's administration time to appeal.

Tigar's ruling takes away a key enforcement tool the Biden administration adopted as pandemic restrictions on asylum expired in May.

UFO HEARING: Retired Maj. David Grusch, a former Air Force intelligence officer, testified Wednesday to Congress that the U.S. is concealing a program that retrieves and reverse-engineers unidentified flying objects. The Pentagon has denied his claims.

COLLEGE ADMISSIONS: The U.S. Department of Education on Monday launched a civil rights investigation into Harvard University's policies on legacy admissions. Top colleges' preferential treatment of children of alumni, who are often white, faced mounting scrutiny since the Supreme Court last month struck down the use of affirmative action to boost the presence of students of color.

CLIMATE CHANGE: The World Meteorological Organization and the EU Copernicus Climate Change Service on Thursday proclaimed July's heat beyond record-smashing. Temperatures were 1.5 degrees warmer than pre industrial times for a record 16 days this month so far.

— Associated Press