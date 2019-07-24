Age: 24

Home: Louisville, Colo.

Career: Former University of Washington runner … second in Payton Jordan 5,000 meters in 2016 … eighth in Pittsburgh 10-miler in 2017.

This year: Second in SacTown 10-miler; fourth in Bay to Breakers 12k; sixth in Freihofer’s Run for Women 5k.

At Bix: First appearance.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments