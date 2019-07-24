Age: 35

Home: Kenya

Career: Winner of 2006 Uberlandia Half Marathon and 2005 Ponte San Giovanni Half-marathon … top 10 last year at Philadelphia Rock N Roll Half-marathon, Cooper River Bridge 10k and Round the Bay 30k.

This year: First in Corvallis Half-marathon, Seattle Rock N Roll Half-marathon and Missoula Half-marathon; second in Eugene Half-marathon.

At Bix: Second appearance; 12th in 2018.

