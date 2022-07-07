KENT acquires Grinell-based NPI

MUSCATINE – On Wednesday Grain Processing Corporation, a member of the KENT Corporation family of companies, announced that it had completed the purchase of Natural Products Inc. of Grinnell.

NPI is a leading manufacturer of full fat soy ingredients made from Non-GMO or certified organic soybeans. In addition, NPI also processes other pulses such as chickpeas. These ingredients provide both nutritional and functional improvements to many categories.

“Consumers today want transparency, pristine quality an assurance their food is healthy and made to the highest quality standards,” Patrick Homoelle, President of GPC, said. “With NPIs plant-based non-GMO, organic and gluten-free ingredient solutions, this acquisition is a great fit with our field to family portfolio of business.”

NPI can trace its roots back 150 years when the Lang family established itself in central Iowa. Six generations of the family built the business into three separate companies with four processing facilities. The business was formed in 1995 to process high quality food grade soybeans. NPI markets its products worldwide and exports to 15 different countries. One key to NPI’s success is the ability to meet customer specifications. Over half the NPI customers have specific requirements.

“I am tremendously proud to welcome the NPI team to GPC,” said Jimmy Kent, Vice President of Sales for GPC. ‘We are investing further into sustainable quality food production through this family-to-family Iowa-to-Iowa acquisition, helping us increase our diverse portfolio of products that help feed the growing world.”

GNC’s primary products include high purity alcohol, corn starches and maltodextrins. KENT is a diversified, privately-held corporation with operating subsidiaries involved in corn wet milling. It is led by third generation family member Gage Kent and employs more than 2,000 people in 40 locations across 20 states and seven countries.

KENT spokesperson Carol Reynolds did not immediately return a call for information.