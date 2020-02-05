Position: Defensive back
Hometown: Largo, Florida
High school: Largo
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 167 pounds
Rivals rating: Three stars
247Sports rating: Three stars
Committed: June 18, 2019
Other power-five offers: None reported
Primary recruiter: Derrick Foster
