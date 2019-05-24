MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department and the Melon City Bike Club is hosting a Family Bike Ride at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 2. The event is free for all ages with no pre-registration required.
Participants should meet at the Musser Park trail head near the riverfront to embark on a six-mile long journey to Weed Park and back on the Muscatine trail network. The route will run from Musser Park to the Aquatic Center in Weed Park where the group will stop for refreshments. After a short break, riders will take the route back to Musser Park. The route may be adjusted to accommodate for riverfront flooding.
For more information, contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241.
