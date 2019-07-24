Age: 32
Home: Bolingbrook, Ill.
Career: Competed at Murray State and Illinois-Chicago … past winner of Big Ten 10k, North Shore Half-marathon and Ravenswood 5k.
This year: Second in Margaret Bradley Invitational indoor 5,000; ninth in Shamrock Shuffle 8k.
At Bix: Second appearance; 13th in 2018.
