L-M teams, area bowlers ready for state competition

For many — if not all — of the members of the Louisa-Muscatine girls bowling team, more stress came from watching the Falcon boys team try to qualify for state than from getting there themselves.
The girls team cruised to a state berth in Class 1A, finishing six pins short of the 3,000-pin mark as far as a team score while the second best performance during the substate meet was Fairfield at 2,386.
"The kids take pride in this program, that's obvious," said head coach Al Jordan. "On to state, and I'm proud of them for getting there. ... We set the bar pretty high for them and they do everything they can to get there."
Because of the winter weather, instead of the boys bowling qualifier happening first last Monday, that competition got slid to Thursday. That left the girls team, with state qualifications in hand, to cheer on the boys, who eked out a 3,251-to-3,198 victory that required the boys to bowl over 200 in all but one of the five Baker games.
"When I was watching them, it was so nerve-wracking," said senior Clair Wilson, who will be making her first trip to state as part of the girls team. "But they kept pushing. ... It'll help at state having both teams there.
Both teams will be headed to Waterloo for the Class 1A state bowling tournament, which kicks off on Monday at 8:30 a.m. Waterloo's Cadillac Lanes is the host.
"For us, it's a one team, one dream thing," said girls top-qualifier Jersey Lessenger. "Most of the bowlers we have now have bowled together for years (despite so many being underclassmen), so I think we feed off each other's energy."
The L-M bowlers will be joined by a couple other area bowlers as well.
Durant junior Kayden Johnson earned an at-large bid as an individual with a qualifying two-game series score of 516.
In Class 3A, Muscatine senior Marcus Madsen qualified as an individual with a score of 492.
Both Johnson and Madsen were second at in their respective state-qualifying competitions, held at Muscatine's Rose on Thursday. Furthermore, both enter the state competition seeded fifth as individuals.
For all the teams and individuals, the work may just be getting started.
The Louisa-Muscatine boys head into state tied with Camanche for the best qualifying score (3,251).
Last season, Camanche won the boys team title with a score of 3,279. Louisa-Muscatine came in second at 3,075.
Jacob Hartman of Camanche enters with the top boys individual substate score (515). The Indians also boast the likes of Troy Edmunds, who set a state tournament record by bowling a 566 in Waterloo during the 2020 competition.
And lest the Falcon boys think they were done dealing with Monticello, the Panthers qualified for an at-large bid as a team.
On the girls side, Camanche also may provide ample competition for the L-M girls. The Falcons have already won four straight team state titles, which is a state record, but boast just the second-best team qualifying score this year.
Camanche enters as the top seed with a score of 3,179 to L-M's 2,994.
"We're trying to go in thinking this is just another game, another tournament," L-M's Lily Fisher said.
The list of the top girls individual qualifiers is littered with members of the top two qualifying teams.
Six of the top seven, in fact.
L-M sophomore Lessenger registered the top qualifying score with a 472. That was followed by two Indian bowlers in Emilee Hall (qualifying score of 465) and Mackenzie Kelly (437).
Kelly's qualifying score was a single pin better than L-M senior Madisyn Gerdts's 436.
Camanche's Kaelan Kelly enters with a fifth-best 428 while L-M freshman Hannah Andersen is seventh (425). Sandwiched between them is Forest City's Kali Johnson (426).
"I think that's it's absolutely amazing that both (L-M) teams are going," said Fisher. "We'll be able to support each other and have a little competition between us to see if we can both pull off a win.