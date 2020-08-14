Lane change scheduled for Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The second phase of the 2nd Street Streetscape Project continues to progress with a change of lane closures tentatively set for Monday, August 17, weather permitting. Curb and gutter replacement work along with replacement of sidewalk on the south side of the 200 block of East 2nd Street that has had the eastbound lane closed since July 28 is wrapping up with brickwork yet to be completed.

Muscatine Power & Water is scheduled to move the light poles from the north side to the south side on Friday. Drivers are urged to avoid the area on Friday as temporary street closures may occur during the switching of the light poles from one side to the other.

KE Flatwork, Inc., the prime contractor for the project, anticipates switching lane closures from the eastbound lane to the westbound lane on Monday. Westbound traffic on 2nd Street will be detoured from 2nd Street onto Cedar Street, to 3rd Street, to Sycamore Street, and back to 2nd Street. Traffic will be permitted eastbound through the construction area.

Drivers are urged to use caution when proceeding in or around construction areas and to find alternate routes of travel when possible.

