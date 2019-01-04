MUSCATINE -- Muscatine Power & Water (MPW) will be performing work on Tuesday, Jan. 8, that will close the eastbound lane of Mississippi Drive from Broadway to Pine Street. MPW will be moving some of the above ground electrical wires underground which is part of the Mississippi Drive Corridor Reconstruction Project.

The lane closure will not require a detour, according to MPW officials, as they will have flaggers on site to alternate traffic on the westbound (city side) of Mississippi Drive. The work on this section is expected to take less than one day.

Eventually, all above ground electrical wires along Mississippi Drive from Broadway to Mulberry will be moved underground and the poles removed. The completion of this work is not expected until December 2019 at the earliest.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments