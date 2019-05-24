GRANDVIEW — Louisa County Conservation has rescheduled the Langwood Adventure Day until Saturday, Aug. 3, at Langwood Education Center due to the saturation of water in the area.
The free family event is geared toward youth ages 6 and up, but is sure to pique the interest of the entire family. The activity stations will be open from 8 a.m. to noon. The High Ropes Challenge Course will be open from 8-10:30 a.m. and a free lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m.
The day will be packed full of outdoor activities including the Langwood High Ropes Challenge Course, canoeing and kayaking, pond fishing, archery, nature hikes, hunting dog demonstrations, the ISU Conservation Station and live turtles from the Iowa DNR.
This event is presented by Louisa County Conservation, Port Louisa National Wildlife Refuge, Iowa DNR, Tri-Rivers Conservation Foundation, the ILIOWA NAVHDA Chapter, and the Izaak Walton League. Free will donations will be accepted.
Pre-registration is requested by Friday, July 26 at noon to expedite the check-in process on the morning of the event. Register online at LouisaCountyConservation.org, call 319-523-8381 or email Lana at lmccomb@lccb.org.
Langwood Education Center is located three miles southeast of Grandview, Iowa. Follow the directional signs located on Highway 61 and/or Highway 92.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.