Flooding in Union Station is compromising HESCO barriers, building has been shut down
Union Station, the former Tourism Bureau Visitors Center, is being temporarily abandoned because of flooding, according to MidAmerican Energy officials.
At the request of the city, MidAmerican Energy cut gas and power to the building, said Austin Henry, MidAmerican's electric operations manager for the Quad-Cities.
Henry said Davenport firefighters told him water is coming up under the bricks, and water behind the HESCO barriers is waist-deep, while water inside the building is knee-deep.
“The city said that is compromising the HESCO barriers, so they’re abandoning the building,” Henry said.
MidAmerican Energy crewmen took a boat to the gas meter to shut off service to the building. Someone at the MidAmerican substation on Harrison Street cut the power, which also will shut off the electric pumps.
MidAmerican Energy crews were also heading to West 2nd and Warren streets to shut off power to two or three buildings in that area.
“We shut off power to seven buildings in that area yesterday, and there is a request to shut off two or three more,” Henry said.
After the Tourism Bureau Visitors Center moved out, the Levee Improvement Commission leased space to a restaurant. Genet and George Moraetes, owners of Taste of Ethopia restaurant, which has operated from a tent at the Freight House Farmers Market, has been planning to open in the Union Station space this month.
In Andalusia, floods bring challenges, community
ANDALUSIA — At 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Candy Dooley looked out the window and saw it everywhere, black and thick like tar.
Floodwater from the Mississippi River, inching toward homes mere feet away.
Dooley got ready in a hurry. Friends and members of the family had been preparing for this since Monday night, sandbagging the river rim and putting pumps in place.
But on Wednesday morning, more help was needed. So at 6 a.m., Dooley sent a text to friends in the area asking for help.
Three hours later, 15 volunteers had shown up. By mid-afternoon, a sandbag barrier had been laid to wall-off the rising river.
“That’s Andalusia,” Dooley said. “You ask for help and you get it.”
Dooley, who works at Bettendorf Heating & Air Conditioning, estimated that over the last three days around 20 people had volunteered dozens of hours to sandbag the row of homes that back the Mississippi River, west of Andalusia proper.
Flooding materials can break the bank — over $3,000 for the pumps, in addition to some 2,500 sandbags, 70,000 pounds of sand, and the opportunity cost of time spent preparing for a flood, Dooley said.
And that doesn’t include any costs of flood damage, which can be astronomical if severe.
Like every river town in the area, Andalusia has been battered by heavy rainfall and rising floodwaters over the last week.
Near the center of the village, a creek had overflowed onto 2nd Avenue, blocking a section of the road. A makeshift wall had been set up to keep the water from spilling onto nearby properties and roadways.
At the port of Andalusia, off 1st Street, water had risen nearly to the height of the dike. Trees, light poles, and boat landings popped up through the surface of the water, half-submerged.
Kayla Ulfig, of Milan, said that the massive rise of the water level was “mind-boggling.” Her son, Nick, liked to descend the dike’s hill in search of turtles around the water.
But the water level had risen 10 or 15 feet, she estimated. Nick wondered where the turtles go when the port floods.
Still, for homeowners, the harshest effects of the flooding might be felt along the Mississippi River, west of the village.
Up and down Illinois 92, dozens of houses, farms, driveways, roads, and fields were flooded or bogged. One large home at the end of a short block was untouched by the creeping water as of Wednesday afternoon, but its driveway was inaccessible.
A neighbor said the water had risen recently and rapidly, and there was some concern the situation might soon get worse.
Adversity tests community. But, if Dooley and her neighbors are any sign, Andalusia seems eager to let the rising floodwaters not sink their sense of home.
“We’re fortunate, very fortunate,” Dooley said from the porch, gazing into the passing waters of the mighty river. “I wouldn’t give up this community for anything.”
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-01.jpg
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-02.jpg
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-03.jpg
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-05.jpg
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-14.jpg
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-13.jpg
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-12.jpg
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-11.jpg
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-08.jpg
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-07.jpg
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-06.jpg
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-09.jpg
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-10.jpg
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-04.jpg
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-05.jpg
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-03.jpg
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-02.jpg
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-01.jpg
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-04.jpg
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-10.jpg
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-09.jpg
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-06.jpg
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-07.jpg
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-08.jpg
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-11.jpg
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-12.jpg
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-13.jpg
050119-qct-flood-aa-015
050119-qct-flood-aa-014
050119-qct-flood-aa-013
050119-qct-flood-aa-012
050119-qct-flood-aa-011
050119-qct-flood-aa-010
050119-qct-flood-aa-009
050119-qct-flood-aa-008
050119-qct-flood-aa-007
050119-qct-flood-aa-006
050119-qct-flood-aa-005
050119-qct-flood-aa-004
050119-qct-flood-aa-003
050119-qct-flood-aa-002
050119-qct-flood-aa-001
050119-qct-flood-js-029
050119-qct-flood-js-028
050119-qct-flood-js-027
050119-qct-flood-js-026
050119-qct-flood-js-025
050119-qct-flood-js-024
050119-qct-flood-js-023
050119-qct-flood-js-022
050119-qct-flood-js-021
050119-qct-flood-js-020
050119-qct-flood-js-019
050119-qct-flood-js-018
050119-qct-flood-js-017
050119-qct-flood-js-016
050119-qct-flood-js-015
050119-qct-flood-js-014
050119-qct-flood-js-013
050119-qct-flood-js-012
050119-qct-flood-js-011
050119-qct-flood-js-010
050119-qct-flood-js-009
050119-qct-flood-js-008
050119-qct-flood-js-007
050119-qct-flood-js-006
050119-qct-flood-js-005
050119-qct-flood-js-004
050119-qct-flood-js-003
050119-qct-flood-js-002
050119-qct-flood-js-001
050119-qct-flood-ks-001
050119-qct-flood-ks-008
050119-qct-flood-ks-002
050119-qct-flood-ks-003
050119-qct-flood-ks-004
050119-qct-flood-ks-005
050119-qct-flood-ks-006
050119-qct-flood-ks-007
050119-qct-flood-ks-009
050119-qct-flood-ks-010
050119-qct-aerial-001
050119-qct-aerial-002
050119-qct-aerial-003
050119-qct-aerial-005
050119-qct-aerial-004
050119-qct-aerial-006
050119-qct-aerial-007
050119-qct-aerial-008
050119-qct-aerial-009
050119-qct-aerial-010
050119-qct-aerial-011
050119-qct-aerial-012
050119-qct-aerial-013
bark flood two.jpg
missipi brew flood.jpg
bark flood one.jpg
mississippi drive flood.jpg
mississippi statue flood.jpg
second street flood.jpg
050119-qct-flood-mm-013a.JPG
050119-qct-flood-mm-015a.JPG
050119-qct-flood-mm-006a.JPG
050119-qct-flood-mm-014a.JPG
050119-qct-flood-mm-016a.JPG
050119-qct-flood-mm-011a.JPG
050119-qct-flood-mm-008a.JPG
050119-qct-flood-mm-007a.JPG
050119-qct-flood-mm-010a.JPG
050119-qct-flood-mm-003a.JPG
050119-qct-flood-mm-001a.JPG
050119-qct-flood-mm-002a.JPG
050119-qct-flood-mm-005a.JPG
050119-qct-flood-mm-004a.JPG
050119-qct-flood-aa-016
050119-qct-flood-aa-017
050119-qct-flood-aa-018
050119-qct-flood-aa-019
050119-qct-flood-aa-020
050119-qct-flood-aa-021
050119-qct-flood-aa-022
050119-qct-flood-aa-023
050119-qct-flood-aa-024
050119-qct-flood-aa-025
050119-qct-flood-aa-026
050119-qct-flood-aa-027
050119-qct-flood-aa-028
050119-qct-flood-aa-029
050119-qct-flood-aa-030
050119-qct-flood-aa-031
050119-qct-flood-aa-032
050119-qct-flood-aa-033
050119-qct-flood-aa-034
050119-qct-flood-aa-035
050119-qct-flood-aa-036
050119-qct-flood-aa-037
050119-qct-flood-aa-038
How does this flooding compare to the 1993 flood?
The flood fight feels similar to the Great Flood of 1993, when large swaths of downtown Davenport had been swallowed by the floodwaters. River Drive now lives up to its name, submerged by the Mississippi from Federal Street to Division Street.
City crews, property owners, neighbors and strangers are pitching in to help sandbagging, moving items to higher ground and fighting off the Mississippi.
But it's different this time, at least in downtown Davenport.
“The early 1990s was not a great time economically for downtown Davenport. We have way more businesses,” said Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership. “We have a corridor of new retail and restaurants that would not have been there in ’93.”
Carter estimated that downtown has welcomed 200-plus businesses since 2000 with a total of $500 million invested in developments.
Since 1993, The Figge Art Museum, the renovated Hotel Black Hawk, The Current Iowa hotel, Scott Community College’s new Urban Campus and loft projects across downtown and in the Davenport Warehouse District have been added or renovated to their current use.
“We have 1,500 apartments now instead of zero,” he said. “This (flood) affects a lot more people and businesses this time.”
He said among the 2nd Street businesses only a handful would have been around for the 1993 flood such as Major’s Art & Hobby, Paragon Interiors, the Radisson Quad-City Plaza and the MidAmerican Energy Building. “Everybody else is new.”
“The good news is morale of the businesses is as high as it can be,” Carter said. “I think there is a real culture and community of just downtowners. We look out for each other.”
How long will it last?
While no one can predict when the Mississippi will be back in her banks, Jessica Brooks of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said in 1993 “There was on and off flooding – more on than off – from early April to the end of July.”
In 1993, the river was above flood stage (15 feet) for 85 days from April 2 to July 30. For 30 consecutive days within that period, it was above major flood stage (18 feet).
"It's the 85 days that tells the story," she said. "It was such a long period in 1993. That could easily happen again this year. Every additional rain we get is going to prolong the flood stage."
As of Wednesday, the river had been above major flood stage for 39 consecutive days and surpassed the 31-day record set in 2001.
Ray Wolfe, a weather service meteorologist, said a big part of the 1993 flood came in the summer after an extremely wet late spring and summer. “Our wetness has been on the front end this year,” he said. “Plus we’ve had the heavy snowpack up north and the rain we’ve had since that.”
In addition to the flood’s long duration and rain, he said “the spatial scope was huge. It covered much of the Midwest.”
Protection efforts
Since 1993, Iowa American Water Co. and Modern Woodmen Park have seen millions of dollars invested in floodwall protection at their Davenport properties.
In 1993, when the national spotlight was on the city’s flooding, the then submerged John O’Donnell Stadium was a favorite photo opportunity for media and flood watchers. Today, it is surrounded by water but the baseball diamond is dry – waiting for the Quad-City River Bandits to start swinging at home again.
Upriver it was an around-the-clock fight to keep the water from entering Iowa American Water Co. and the region’s drinking water supply.
Lisa Reisen, company spokeswoman, recalled Wednesday how 400 Iowa National Guard soldiers descended on Davenport. “It was all hands on deck,” she said. “Our team was down there with city crews, the National Guard and tens of thousands of sandbags.”
But in October 2013, an $11.8 million, 2,000-foot floodwall was completed that surrounds the plant, protecting it from a river level of 31.4 feet. The wall gives Iowa American “piece of mind” but does not keep it from being over-prepared.
“With every flood we’ve gotten better at safeguarding,” she said, adding employees still document every flood event and know what actions are necessary depending on the river predictions.
“We always kept (the river) out,” Reisen said. “Even in ’93, when Des Moines lost their plant for a couple of weeks, we maintained service and didn’t have a disruption."
But water quality professionals are hard at work this year monitoring the raw water quality and adjusting the water treatment as the flood persists.
“I don’t think anyone remembers the tremendous responsibility we have in protecting the drinking water supply and the communities we serve,” Reisen said.
An assist from businesses
In the meantime, Quad-City businesses already are answering the call to help out flood victims in their own unique ways.
For instance, Whitey’s Ice Cream has again pledged to donate proceeds from sales of its Mississippi Mud Ice Cream -- which it created in 1993 -- to help flood relief efforts.
“There is no doubt this community knows how to fight a flood,” Carter said. “But we’re trying to tell people the real work is going to be in the cleanup.”
He said the partnership plans to offer some form of financial assistance to impacted downtown partners. “I don’t know what these programs look like, but I’m confident we’ll be looking at ways to apply our resources to those most in need.”
“The good news is the majority of downtown still is open and accessible,” Carter said. “If there ever was a time to support your favorite downtown business, it is now.”
Why did HESCO barrier fail? City says it was prepared for original forecast
The temporary floodwall made of HESCO barriers that failed Tuesday in downtown Davenport would have held for a predicted flood level of 20.5 feet, but when the forecast was adjusted upwards on Monday, there wasn't time to build fortifications, Nicole Gleason, Davenport's public works director, said.
At the end of the day Friday, not only were the HESCO barriers in place, but they had been topped with about 15 inches of sandbags, which would have held for the forecast of 20.5 feet, Gleason said at a Wednesday morning news briefing.
"We had done it before with the same configuration at 21.5 feet," she said.
But when the flood forecast changed to 22.2 feet on Monday because of rain, "we didn't have time to erect another flood wall in the time we had."
The barrier failed at 21.68 feet, she said.
The breach at 2nd Street and Pershing Avenue happened at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Gleason said she still does not know exactly what happened. Perhaps the barrier was simply shoved out of the way by the sheer strength of the water, or there could have been a street washout below, she said. "We just don't know."
As of Tuesday, the barriers had been up for 48 days, an unprecedented length of time.
"We just haven't had anything like this happen before," Gleason said.
The areas of Pershing Avenue/2nd Street and the Village of East Davenport have been of highest concern, she said. While Pershing has failed, the barriers in east Davenport still are holding, she said.
How the rest of the fortifications will hold up is unknown; a lot depends on the weather in the next 30 days.
"They've worked very well in the past," Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch said of the HESCO barriers. "We'll look at how they may work better in the future."
Mike Clarke, the former Davenport public works director who first brought HESCO barriers to the city as a way of fighting floods, said Wednesday he believes the barriers would have held if they had been built more strongly.
"It appears to me they (the city) deployed the HESCOS as they always have done it, the way I designed it," he said when contacted by the Times for his opinion.
"But they were fighting the last flood," he said.
Clarke said that for a higher flood, the baskets could have been double-stacked at the base, with another line on top for additional height. And baskets could have been placed perpendicular to the line every so many feet for additional strength.
"The weight of the HESCO barriers has to be greater than that of the river," he said. Clarke left the city abruptly in early 2016 in a move that was called retirement. But he had another job within six weeks, and he later explained he was forced out, adding that he and City Administrator Corri Spiegel had distinct differences of opinion. He now is the public works director of St. Pete Beach, Florida.
Another consideration with the barriers is whether, with time, the sand inside the baskets gets so saturated that it liquefies. "That's a question to ask," Clarke said. "But because it's in a basket, that shouldn't have happened in 30 days."
The height, speed and weight of the water all has to be factored in, along with the likelihood of debris in the water that could puncture the baskets.
If city staff had any question about the endurance of the HESCO barriers, they could have consulted with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Clarke said.
Gleason said Wednesday she isn't sure whether that happened.
Clarke said he had not been keeping tabs on the flooding situation in Davenport, but one of his sons still lives in Iowa, and his son's fiancee sent a text about Tuesday's breach. Over lunch Wednesday in Florida, Clarke watched the news briefing.
"It's a travesty," he said. "With better leadership and better planning, you wouldn't be in this situation."
-Alma Gaul
'Terrible trifecta' will take a toll on Quad-Cities economy
Even before the flood, Paul Rumler, president and CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber, said it’s been an “extremely difficult year for businesses.”
“We had an extremely harsh winter that impacted business viability. We heard about that a lot,” Rumler said. “Now, the spring flood affecting downtown Davenport and Moline, plus all of the detours going on, businesses are being severely impacted. I can’t put a specific dollar amount on it, but they’re being seriously impacted.”
Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, called it the “terrible trifecta” — the “brutal winter, long flood and bridge construction.”
“The people with buildings literally underwater are going to have to dry out first. We have to wait for the water to go down,” Carter said. “It’s a significant impact on everyone down here. I don’t know how else to put it. It certainly will hurt the economy.”
Many business owners are working to make their businesses operational as soon as possible, Rumler said, while others are waiting to see what will happen with flooding in the coming weeks.
“Right now, it’s taking an emotional toll on a lot of people, as well as the financial toll of people immediately impacted,” Rumler said. “Those businesses relying on a weekly income, whether a restaurant or retail shop, can they weather a month’s worth of lost revenue or substantially different revenue streams? Hopefully a lot of them have insurance that can cover the costs.”
Rumler said now is the time for “Quad-Citizens to help one another.”
“Make sure you’re supporting area businesses. Now’s the time to reach out and support them,” he said. “Have an extra lunch or schedule a time to go shopping. Because after the floodwaters go away, that’s really the time people will be assessing what happened. It’s time for the Quad-Cities to rally together and support each other, as we do best.”
In Muscatine, the levee is expected to hold
The city of Muscatine continues to patrol the levee, but there’s no anticipation of a break or evacuation at this time, Muscatine Communications Manager Kevin Jenison said.
“We have been patrolling the levee system 24/7 since Monday and everything is safe and secure with no trouble spots found,” he said.
At Musser Park, the river turns, causing high pressure on the levee.
“However, there is no signs of a weakening or break and we do not expect any. The levee system is safe and secure at the present time.”
If the city approaches its historic crest of 25.61 feet, or if “abnormalities” are found in the levee, the city may call for a voluntary evacuation. The Muscatine levee protects up to 27 feet, while the island levee further south extends to 25-26 feet. “However, with the current forecast and conditions of the levee there is no plans for an evacuation.”
Jenison said a large portion of work is yet to come. “We are waiting and watching, and ready for the river to crest and begin to recede. As much preparation and work that has gone on in being ready for this crest, the big work will come when the water recedes, the inspections begin, and repair work planned.”
What's wrong with people and what's right
Barb Ickes
Kids and pets do it all the time — annoy the crap out of you, then do something sweet.
Some people have been extra annoying this week.
Others make up for it.
Over the last couple of days, I’ve seen people get out of their vehicles to move barricades meant to warn of dangerous floodwaters.
I saw a man shouting profanities at a member of a volunteer sandbagging crew for failing to build a floodwall on the Davenport riverfront.
And a guy in a pickup truck gestured angrily at two people making perfectly proper use of a crosswalk in swamped Buffalo.
I’ve asked myself more than once this week: What is wrong with people?
But somebody always comes along to show what's right; do something sweet.
I made a point of getting to downtown Davenport fairly early on Wednesday, hoping to get a good look at the damage before the streets filled with workers and gawkers.
I ducked through the courtyard at Barrel House and entered another world. I was shocked to see the water was halfway up the outdoor dining tables on the rear patio at Front Street Brewery.
Back on 2nd Street, the scene was even more surreal.
A full-size dumpster was almost covered in floodwater in the middle of the intersection at Pershing. A railroad tie and park bench lay just under the surface of the water on the nearby sidewalk.
The downtown was as quiet as a whisper before 9 a.m. The only sound to break the silence was the hum of water pumps.
I spotted a large cooler, gas can and tire floating on Perry Street, running astride the Radisson Hotel. It looked like the collection of junk you see along the rollers at Lock & Dam 15 during the summer.
It was depressing, frankly.
The city had worked so hard to protect the downtown, and the business owners and tenants hadn’t seen the water coming.
I noticed three vehicles belonging to Davenport Public Works that were under water. And it made me angry.
These weren’t your run-of-the-mill pickup trucks. At least one was a specialty vehicle that no doubt cost taxpayers many thousands of dollars.
And the people responsible for those expensive vehicles simply walked away from them? They let the river have them?
How ridiculous, I thought.
An indignant head of steam was forming by the time I headed back toward the Quad-City Times.
From a sidewalk on Pershing, a voice called out, “Would you like some soup? It’s good, and it’s free.”
A flash of recognition came over the face of Terrie Carlson-VanZuiden, who was standing behind the folding table that held two silver serving trays.
“Hey, I know your sister, Karen,” she said. “We went to school together.”
I told Terrie I recognized her name and asked what she was doing, standing on a street in flooded downtown Davenport, serving free soup.
She gestured to the men standing next to her, both of them in chefs’ coats.
“I’m a culinary student at Scott Community College, and Chef Kyle came up with the idea to serve people down here,” she said.
Kyle Verschorre said he frequently comes up with pop-up “street feeds” for his non-profit, Peaceful Palate.
“Anything we can do to come out on the streets and feed people in need, we’re there,” he said.
The other chef was Chris Torres, co-owner of Ruby’s — the newish bicycle bar and restaurant at the foot of the Government Bridge. There was no need for him to be at Ruby's, he said, because it was closed; flooded.
He told how a crew from Canadian Pacific Railway warned him the water was coming up and gave the folks at Ruby's several pallets of sandbags to get them started on protecting their place.
"It was really cool of them," Torres said, scanning the sandy streets for anyone looking hungry.
Cool. Yes.
Back in the newsroom, I sent an email to Public Works Director Nicole Gleason, asking about those city vehicles that were left in the path of the levee breach.
"All three were Public Works vehicles for employees that were monitoring the flood wall and/or delivering sandbags," she replied. "Once the breach was identified, there was not enough time for employees to safely move them.
"The employees went on foot to safety or with other employee vehicles if they were in closer or safer proximity."
The temptation to criticize was gone. The workers were safe. The insured trucks will be replaced.
Sweet.
Quad-Cities museums adapt to flooding
DAVENPORT — Tyson Danner was named permanent executive director of River Music Experience only last week, and his leadership is undergoing a trial by flood this week, as he heads cleanup of the flooded RME basement at 2nd and Main streets along with a new fundraising campaign.
As of Wednesday afternoon, over $1,400 had been raised in less than 24 hours toward a $2,500 personal goal Danner set. The ultimate goal is to raise $15,000 in a 15-day campaign announced last week in honor of this summer's 15th anniversary of the nonprofit organization.
“We're needing to spend some of that on flood removal and cleanup,” Danner said Wednesday, adding he was unsure of what the total cost of dealing with flood damage will be. “We've already spent a couple thousand. ... I'm hoping we can beat that $15,000 goal.”
Danner had been serving as RME interim director since September through a partnership with Quad City Arts, where he's been community arts director since 2016.
Tuesday afternoon, all items were removed from the Bix Beiderbecke Museum and Archive in the RME basement and moved to a secure area on the second floor of the building. The museum, which opened in August 2017, is devoted to world-famous jazz cornetist and Davenport native Bix Beiderbecke and is filled with Bix memorabilia.
The museum will be closed for an indefinite period of time.
“This is a setback for us, but with your help we can make it a TEMPORARY setback,” Danner posted on Facebook early Wednesday, noting RME operations ceased Tuesday and Wednesday, but will resume on Thursday. “Don’t let this kill our momentum! RME is going to need all the help we can get. Water is contained but requires round-the-clock maintenance.”
On Tuesday, Danner posted that RME staff and volunteers who "showed up to help all day long (and have taken shifts overnight) are incredible. And they showed up because they CARE, and they think RME is worth saving. Today, watching people trudge through dirty water and move the ENTIRE contents of our basement up to the second floor, I saw the same kind of love and dedication that I see every time our staff teach music to kids or put on free shows.
“We don’t yet know what this means for the organization or how much it will cost to catch up. But I know you can help,” Danner wrote. “We (and your whole community) thank you for stepping up to the plate in this time of need. Seriously ... this is the time.”
The $15,000 campaign — which will run through May 10 — is intended to support RME's educational outreach programs.
“We're trying to grow the educational programs, but unfortunately we have to spend a lot on this flood,” Danner said. “I'd hate for this to kill the momentum we've had.”
“We've seen really strong donations before the flood started, and since the flood, we've seen it surge,” Danner said.
He said 150 instruments that RME lends out to area students in need also had to be moved, along with office papers and equipment.
No concerts had to be canceled because of the flooding, and a Redstone Room show is still on for Friday night, as is a wedding reception Saturday, he said. The new Bad Boyz Pizza on the ground level — which just opened last week —closed Wednesday, and Danner said he is not sure when it will reopen.
“With the staff we have, people have not had not second thoughts about being there all night helping out.” he said of cleanup round the clock. “It's been incredible.”
Business as usual at Figge, GAHC
Just down the block, it's business as usual for the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., despite the flooding.
“The exceptional design of the building by architect Sir David Chipperfield sets the Figge and its operations a full story above the type of flooding the city’s waterfront is experiencing today,” according to a press release from the museum.
“The team of architects, engineers and city planners who participated in the building’s construction showed exceptional foresight in creating this wonderful building. They ensured that the museum and the art inside would remain safe from events just like this for many years to come,” Andrew Wallace, the Figge’s director of collections and exhibitions, said in the release.
Visitors should park on the Figge Plaza or in the parking garage at Harrison and 2nd streets.
On Wednesday, the German American Heritage Center at 2nd and Gaines streets also announced it was untouched by the flooding on 2nd Street, and it will be open for all scheduled programs and events this weekend.
The city will not be enforcing two-hour limits for on-street parking and at the RiverCenter and Harrison Street parking ramps until 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 8.
-Jonathan Turner
Some Davenport businesses could be closed for months, leaving emotional and financial toll
For several months, Matthew Osborn has been filling the former N.O. Nelson Manufacturing building on 2nd Street in Davenport with custom, high-end lighting and furniture, preparing for the opening of his restaurant, The Half Nelson.
But Tuesday night, Osborn and his team were rushing to tear the restaurant apart, move furniture to higher ground, clear drains and stack sandbags.
“I was here when the wall broke. I was actually standing at the back door on the loading dock,” Osborn said. “I saw the water rushing as it came around the corner and filled River Drive and came up. Next thing I know, there’s water all around me and I’m still standing on the ramp.”
Osborn considers himself somewhat lucky, as his restaurant, at 321 E. 2nd St., is at a higher elevation than the street. But, new custom-made furniture and wall trimmings have been partly underwater.
He was hoping to open the restaurant on Tuesday. But along with neighboring businesses in the downtown, The Half Nelson might not open its doors to the public for weeks. Some business owners expect it to take months before buildings are cleared and damage is assessed.
Brothers and co-owners Andrew and Peter Lopez also were hoping to open their new by-the-slice New York style pizza restaurant, LoPiez, in the coming days. But with water encroaching, at 429 E. 3rd St., their plans also have been put on hold.
Some business owners have taken to Facebook to post updates and photos of standing water and employees frantically moving merchandise.
“At some point, I have to pull myself away from replying to the outpouring of support, even though it’s what’s keeping me positive at the moment,” managers of Ragged Records posted on Facebook.
Even before the flood, Paul Rumler, president and CEO of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, said it’s been an “extremely difficult year for businesses.”
“We had an extremely harsh winter that impacted business viability. We heard about that a lot,” Rumler said. “Now, the spring flood affecting downtown Davenport and Moline, plus all of the detours going on, businesses are being severely impacted. I can’t put a specific dollar amount on it, but they’re being seriously impacted.”
Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership called it the “terrible trifecta,” with the “brutal winter, long flood and bridge construction.”
“The people with buildings literally underwater are going to have to dry out first. We have to wait for the water to go down,” Carter said. “It’s a significant impact on everyone down here. I don’t know how else to put it. It certainly will hurt the economy.”
Many business owners are working to make their businesses operational as soon as possible, Rumler said, while others are waiting to see what will happen with flooding in the coming weeks.
“Right now, it’s taking an emotional toll on a lot of people, as well as the financial toll of people immediately impacted,” Rumler said. “Those businesses relying on a weekly income, whether a restaurant or retail shop, can they weather a month’s worth of lost revenue or substantially different revenue streams? Hopefully a lot of them have insurance that can cover the costs.”
Rumler said now is the time for “Quad-Citizens to help one another.”
“Make sure you’re supporting area businesses. Now’s the time to reach out and support them,” he said. “Have an extra lunch or schedule a time to go shopping. Because after the flood waters go away, that’s really the time people will be assessing what happened. It’s time for the Quad-Cities to rally together and support each other, as we do best.”
-Sarah Ritter
A view from above and below: Davenport flooding
City to sound air horns if dike fails near Garden Addition
As emergency crews continue to deal with major flooding events around the city, Davenport officials are warning residents of the Garden Addition neighborhood about a possible dike failure that could worsen flooding in the West End.
Fliers passed out to area residents say the dike along Black Hawk Creek is under 24-hour monitoring until further notice. City workers are armed with air horns that they’ll use in the event the dike fails, and the fire department will come through with lights and sirens for an additional warning, according to the notice.
“If you hear an air horn or lights and sirens, please move to higher ground immediately to avoid an in-rush of water,” the fliers say. The notices also advise people to first go to the Hy-Vee grocery store at Rockingham Road and Concord Street for safety.
On Wednesday afternoon, some of the roads were covered in standing water that several area residents said had continued to rise since the morning. Among them was Cheryl Giltmier, who’s lived in her home in the 3100 block of Orchard Avenue for eight years.
“We have our fingers crossed in this house,” she said.
Giltmier’s husband, Ralph, is disabled and on hospice care. While the flooding isn’t the worst she’s seen over the years, Giltmier said she’s worried that it’ll be difficult to get her husband out of the house if the dike breaks and evacuation procedures commence.
“It’s just scary,” she added.
Lenton Rush lives in a corner house that sits along Orchard Avenue and Floral Lane, where he moved in about three months ago. He was in his driveway as public works crews were around the block, coming and going in massive trucks treading over a submerged Floral Lane.
Rush, who’s lived in Davenport for more than 40 years, says it’s the worst case he’s seen in some time.
“Ain’t nothing you can do about Mother Nature,” he said.
Visiting Rush was his landlord, Ralph Kelly. Kelly, who owns other property in the area, said he came by to make sure Rush was all right, saying he intends to put his tenants up somewhere if local emergency officials evacuate the area.
As the U.S. Coast Guard was working on the flooding in downtown Davenport, Kelly questioned whether the city was devoting enough attention to the West End. He said resources should be divided equally, adding that the city should provide more to keep the water out of the Garden Addition.
“Why didn’t people sandbag here?” he said.
The Garden Addition is a collection of neighborhoods in west Davenport that were in crisis in the 1993 flood. A dike was fortified after that, and many homes were bought out, but flooding of the neighboring Black Hawk Creek remains a concern.
-Staff Report
After the breach: No injuries, no looting
Residents will see more emergency vehicles, more barricades and more “do not enter” signs as the city deals with the aftermath of a breach in the HESCO barrier Tuesday afternoon.
On Wednesday, fire and police officials briefed the media and public about their response to the flooding and how they continue to monitor the situation.
Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten said the fire department was notified flood water was entering the downtown area shortly after 3:30 p.m.
Crews assessed the situation and started isolating the area from the flood water, as crews worked to “relocate” people from buildings, he said.
They used two boats and had help from Bettendorf Fire Department, Carlsten said.
Thirteen people were moved from a building in the 200-300 block of East Second Street and River Drive and 17 people from a building in the 800-900 block of West Second Street and West River Drive, he said.
Crews also worked with MidAmerican Energy Company to secure gas and electric supplied to the buildings. After utilities were secured, Davenport and Bettendorf fire boats got people back into the buildings so they could gather pets, personal belongings and begin some “salvage operations” of businesses, Carlsten said.
In all, 30 responders were out Tuesday afternoon and night, he said.
No injuries were reported.
Assistant Fire Chief Robb Macdougall said the boats went out right after the breach; the last boat came in just before 10 p.m.
As of Wednesday morning, there were no requests to take the boats out, Macdougall said. The department will likely coordinate with the U.S. Coast Guard to get residents back into the building. He did not yet have the final details yet.
“We’re available and ready in case something happens, of course,” he said. “We’re always at the ready, but right now, really by 10 o’clock last night, the dynamic phase of that was over. Obviously, the waters came up instantly. Once we had everyone out and the utilities controlled, then it calmed down quite a bit.”
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said the police department has a security and safety plan in place to address flooding.
“We have one (plan) as normal operation for floods every year and then we make adjustments to them,” he said.
That plan includes civilian and sworn personnel to patrol flooded areas. The department will help the fire department with more evacuations if needed, “but we’re kind of past that point.”
“Right now, we want to facilitate the business owners, we want to facilitate the residents to help them save and protect anything they have going on down there and really keep people who are interested in wanting to look…at a safer, controlled distance.”
Sikorski said the department is working with traffic engineering and public works to reroute traffic from downtown.
There were no incidents of looting in businesses following the breach, he said.
Davenport Police Maj. Jeff Bladel said about six officers were in flooded areas Wednesday and they will adjust resources as needed.
Officers will check on businesses regularly throughout the flood, he said.
Bladel said the decision to call in the National Guard will be coordinated through Emergency Management. He did not believe that contact had been made as of Wednesday afternoon.
Sikorski encourages people to be “very attentive” when driving downtown, because of congested traffic from road closures.
“We certainly want them to come down and use the businesses, absolutely, and we welcome that,” he said. “But if it’s just to travel from one portion to another, try to avoid the downtown area. Certainly, if we have caution tape up, do not go beyond the caution tape. It’s there for a reason.
“We just want people to be safe and we want to be able to work with the people who have financial investments as well as people that live in that area.”
-Tara Becker-Gray
Small breaches continue to threaten already flooded out Buffalo
Several small levee breaches through Tuesday night and Wednesday morning have made a bad flooding situation in Buffalo worse.
“A couple of residents have had little breaches, that’s it,” Officer Josh Bujalski said.
Residents and volunteers are filling and stacking sandbags around their homes and businesses, but for many, it’s too late to completely halt the mounting waters.
“I slept in the bait shop last night in a lawn chair to watch the pumps,” said Mary Kimes, owner of Driftwood Bait Shop. When she fell asleep around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, the floor was dry; when she woke up four hours later, there were already several inches of water. But many of of their belongings had already been elevated.
“When we started (the business), we bought everything secondhand,” she said of the destroyed possessions, which she suspected to include a peg board, two freezers and a cooler. “So at least we’re not out a ton of money. It just sucks.”
While Kimes’ business is flooded, her house is several blocks away, out of the flood plain.
“Lots of the residents still need help, but we’ve had a good turnout with volunteers,” said Tanna Leonard, city clerk. “The residents were well-prepared for the 21-22 foot [crest], but when it got up to 23 feet -- we still need more bags.”
Bujalski said he didn’t know how many volunteers were working, or whether they were Buffalo residents helping neighbors or people from out of town, but that people were bringing trucks full of supplies in.
By Wednesday afternoon, boats were being used to help residents gather their belongings from their flooded houses, rather than performing rescue evacuations.
Highway 22 along the Mississippi is closed. Now, the only way into Buffalo is by taking Coonhunters Road off Highway 61.
Per the Buffalo Facebook page, those who try to drive around or move barricades will be cited.
“I know it seems like it’s not a big deal to drive through the water, but people don’t think about the wake they’re causing -- it can knock down a sandbag, and then you lose your whole house in minutes,” Leonard said.
In light of the flooding, Leonard said they were postponing the town’s weekend garage sales until the highway reopens, as the road closures make it difficult for emergency vehicles to respond quickly.
Volunteers should report to City Hall at 329 Dodge St. or call 563-381-2226. For more information, visit City of Buffalo on Facebook.
“We can always use volunteers somewhere,” Leonard said.
Hilltop Campus Village offering storage space, encouraging others to do the same
Hilltop Campus Village Executive Director Scott Tunnicliff announced his office is making a limited amount of storage space available for businesses affected by the flooding.
“After being downtown near Pershing Street last evening and talking to a couple of business owners, it seems the logical and neighborly thing to do,” Tunnicliff said in a statement. “We don’t have a vast amount available, but are glad to make it available to those in need. ‘Iowa Nice’ is more than a slogan, you know.”
He’s encouraging other businesses in the Hilltop, located in central Davenport roughly between St. Ambrose University and Palmer College of Chiropractic, to offer up any space they have to their neighbors to the south in downtown Davenport.
Anyone interested in moving goods or inventory to the Hilltop office can contact Tunnicliff at 563-370-2098 or at hcvscott@gmail.com.
-Sarah Ritter
I-80 bridge work shutting down because of flooding
The Illinois Department of Transportation is suspending work on the Interstate 80 bridge over the Mississippi River at 2 p.m. today.
The suspension of work is due to the increased traffic on I-80 because of the downtown Quad-City flooding causing limited access to the other river crossings.
Until further notice, all lanes will remain open on the I-80 Mississippi River bridge.
Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
-Staff Report
Scott County is experiencing major flooding. Here’s how you can volunteer or get help
Amid unprecedented flooding, Scott County officials say they are ready to take calls from people who want to volunteer with flood recovery efforts over the coming weeks.
Scott County’s emergency operations center will manage those volunteers and Scott County property owners in need of assistance, said county Emergency Management Director David Donovan. Volunteer efforts are not starting yet, but “we anticipate the need,” he said.
The need for volunteers may only become apparent once the floodwaters recede, which could be weeks from now.
Those who wish to volunteer can call (563) 484-3086.
Scott County property owners seeking assistance can call (563) 484-3098.
Contact Salvation Army at (301) 566-0305 to donate items like bottled water, non-perishable food/snacks, new pillows and bed sheets, towels and toiletries. Donations can also be dropped off at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds until 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Donovan said officials are working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to obtain a presidential disaster declaration for the area. That action would provide additional federal financial assistance to those affected by the flooding.
The Quad-Cities Community Foundation is accepting donations
The Quad Cities Community Foundation is accepting contributions to the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund to support nonprofit organizations meeting the needs of those affected by flooding.
Donations are being accepted at qccommunityfoundation.org and at its office, 852 Middle Road Suite 100, Bettendorf. These funds will make grants available to non-profits to assist vulnerable populations affected by flooding.
The foundation also encourages donations to American Red Cross, Salvation Army and other local organizations giving immediate support.
“Thanks to the generosity of people across our community, we will be able to access dollars from our Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund and provide reassurance to a number of nonprofits in our community that they will have additional financial support to assist their work on the ground in long-term,” president and CEO Sherry Ristau said in a press release. “Our team at the Community Foundation continues to be in touch with nonprofits we have close relationships with to ensure they are supported as our communities recover from the flooding.”
Created in 2016, the QCDRF was created to make sure the Community Foundation could help groups that serve people impacted by man-made or natural disasters who were vulnerable populations before that disaster occurred.
-Bill Lukitsch and Matt Enright
Latest look at flooding across the Quad-Cities
Clinton County declared a disaster, opening up grant assistance for losses
Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Clinton County Wednesday, which means county residents affected by flooding may be eligible to apply for individual grant assistance from the state to cover losses, according to a press release from Community Action of Eastern Iowa. The proclamation allows state resources to be used to respond to and recover from the effects of flooding.
Certain qualifications must be met for each household. They must be in the disaster declaration area and meet income guidelines. Up to $5,000 is available per household, provided the income is at or below 200 percent of federal poverty guidelines..
The grants can be used to cover home or car repairs, food and clothing replacement and the expense of temporary housing; receipts are required to seek reimbursement.
Applications will be accepted until June 14, or until all funding provided for the program has been expended.
-Megan Valley
Mayor Frank Klipsch defends city actions as HESCO barriers broke. Businesses 'were intending on staying there and doing what they could with their businesses'
Residents and business people in downtown Davenport got at least an hour warning that the temporary HESCO barriers were in danger of breaking down, Mayor Frank Klipsch and other city officials said during a news conference Wednesday morning. Businesses were notified around 2:30 p.m., and the breach began around 3:30 p.m.
The HESCO flood barriers haven't been used in a flood higher than 21.5 feet, and there was a risk they wouldn't hold, as the river exceeded 22 feet, Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said Tuesday. During the day, the barriers had been reinforced with sandbags on the tops and backs, because having the river at 21 feet was a "milestone," she said.
Public safety officers went door-to-door telling people they may need to move their cars or evacuate, Klipsch said, but because any place along the barriers could possibly breach, the city didn’t force evacuations.
“We were not sure yet, but we wanted to have precautions in place and be extra vigilant so they were told that,” Klipsch said. “In many cases, they left right away and some said ‘Well, we’ll wait and see how this happens.’
“They were intending on staying there and doing what they could with their businesses,” he said, adding the goal was to make sure businesses stayed safe and aware.
City personnel transported a total of 30 people out of downtown floodwaters by boat.
The Mississippi River was at 22.33 feet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The crest of 22.38 feet is expected early Thursday, and the area is expecting three-tenths to four-tenths of an inch of rain overnight. A flash flood watch remains in effect until Thursday afternoon.
Other messages from the press conference:
• Along the temporary HESCO barrier floodwall, the two areas of highest concern were the 2nd Street and Pershing Avenue area and the Village of East Davenport. The latter is still holding.
• For a time, the city's water pollution control plant, also known as the sewage treatment plant, was of critical concern, but by Wednesday afternoon the crisis situation there had eased, Gleason said.
The concern was that the amount of water entering the plant was reaching a point at which it would overwhelm the plant's ability to treat it in the manner required by environmental regulations. In that case, the city would have had to close a gate that lets sewer water in, and that could have caused backups.
Additional water enters the plant during times of flooding and even heavy rainstorms because storm water infiltrates the system, joining sanitary sewer water.
• Peppered with questions about why Davenport doesn't have a floodwall, Klipsch steadfastly defended the city's decision, but said that the possibility "will be explored, definitely."
But such a decision would not be made in a vacuum; many other entities such as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would be involved. What happens to downstream neighbors as well as to the city's riverfront would have to be taken into consideration, he said. Plus, it would be very expensive.
He also reiterated that while bad, the flooding is affecting only the small southeast corner of the downtown. "The city of Davenport is not under water."
• The floodwaters in the downtown will have to recede by themselves, which may take two weeks to a month, depending on the weather.
• A total of three people stayed overnight in an emergency shelter.
• A multi-agency resource center is expected to be set up in Davenport in the near future that will be a one-stop shop for people needing help because of the flooding.
-Alma Gaul
Buffalo: We're still sandbagging and standing watch
Buffalo still has a message for you: Please don't come here to gawk.
The city in southwest Scott County was floored by the higher-than-predicted crest, and while volunteers who will sandbag or stand watch are welcome, city officials ask others to stay away.
“Lots of the residents still need help, but we’ve had a good turnout with volunteers,” said Tanna Leonard, city clerk. “The residents were well-prepared for the 21-22 foot (crest), but when it got up to 23 feet — we still needed more bags.”
Scott County is using the bagging machine in town Wednesday, but Leonard said residents still need help, even if it is just to watch the walls, which is a 24/7 ordeal.
Highway 22 along the Mississippi is closed, and the east access into the city closed by 9:30 p.m. Now, the only way in is Coonhunters Road off Highway 61.
Those who try to drive around or move barricades will be cited, city officials said on the Buffalo Facebook page.
“I know it seems like it’s not a big deal to drive through the water, but people don’t think about the wake they’re causing — it can knock down a sandbag, and then you lose your whole house in minutes,” Leonard said.
In light of the flooding, Leonard said they were postponing the town’s weekend garage sales until the highway reopens. And she added road closures will make it difficult for emergency vehicles to respond quickly.
Volunteers should report to City Hall, 329 Dodge St. or call (563) 381-2226. For more information, visit City of Buffalo on Facebook.
“We can always use volunteers somewhere,” Leonard said.
-Megan Valley
Firefighters battle floodwaters to put out garage fire in Bettendorf
Bettendorf firefighters battled several feet of floodwater before extinguishing a garage fire early Wednesday.
Firefighters were called at 1:20 a.m. to 24789 179th St. Place for a report of a structure fire.
Firefighters arrived to find the only access to the property was in a zodiac boat, according to a news release from the city of Bettendorf.
A detached garage was fully-involved threatening the residence. The siding was melted on the side of the home so firefighters protected the home first then extinguished the garage fire. They did this standing in 4 feet of floodwater.
There were no injuries.
The occupants were referred to the American Red Cross of the Quad-Cities.
Rock Island Arsenal and Riverdale Fire Departments were called in for mutual aid..
No damage cost at this time.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
-Staff Report
Downtown Davenport flooding from the sky
Continuing flood coverage from across the region Wednesday May 1, 2019.