December 2, 1928-December 26, 2018
GRANDVIEW — Lawrence "Babe" E. Rowe, age 90, of Grandview died Wednesday morning, December 26, 2018, at the Lutheran Homes in Muscatine. The son of Albert and Lydia Rebecca Hingst Rowe, he was born on December 2, 1928, in Louisa County, Iowa. He married Betty Jo Beik on February 26, 1950, in Grandview. She preceded him in death on October 19, 2013.
Babe graduated from Grandview High School in 1947. He was a farmer and carpenter and a Pioneer Seed Corn salesman for many years. He was a charter member of the Grandview Letts Lions Club, where he served for over 35 years; an original member of the Grandview Community Club, where he served and held offices; a member of the Grandview Fire Department for many years; served on the Louisa County Sheriff’s Patrol; served on the Grandview City Council for 25-p,us years; and was the mayor of Grandview.
His family includes five children, Nancy and Earl "Mac" McGill of Letts, Becky Eutsler of Cotter, Larry & Kim Rowe of Hagerstown, Maryland, Denny and Kris Rowe of Muscatine, and Tony and Carrie Rowe of Chesapeake, Virginia; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Lyman Howe, of Sperry; and a sister-in-law, Gladys Rowe, of Wapello. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Jo; a son-in-law, Herb Eutsler; two great- grandsons; four sisters; and three brothers.
The funeral ceremony for Lawrence "Babe" Rowe will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 29, 2018, at the Island United Methodist Church, rural Muscatine, with Pastor Darryl Erickson officiating. Burial will follow at the Grandview Cemetery with a lunch gathering following at the church.
The family will meet friends from 5-8 p.m. on Friday at the Dudgeon-McCulley Funeral Home in Wapello.
Memorial gifts will benefit the Grandview Cemetery and the Grandview Community Club.
Condolences may be given and viewed at www.dudgeonmcculley.com.
