Ornate Box Turtle

A young ornate box turtle was found walking through the vegetation at Big Sand Mound Nature Preserve in Muscatine County. 

 Bobbi Provost, Louisa County Conservation

WAPELLO — A program about reptiles will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at Port Louisa National Wildlife Refuge.

Reptile expert Don Becker will be teaching participants about reptiles that live in Louisa County. Participants will explore the adaptations these animals have and discover their importance to local ecosystems. There will also be a chance to meet live reptiles during the presentation.

Becker has spent many years researching reptiles in Iowa, including doing research at Big Sand Mound Nature Preserve, and is eager to share his passion with participants. He is the developer of HerpMapper, an online program designed to let people around the world learn more about reptiles and amphibians.

The program is free and all ages are welcome to attend. For more information, call the Louisa County Conservation office at 319-523-8381 or email bprovost@lccb.org

Port Louisa National Wildlife Refuge is located six miles northeast of Wapello, Iowa, at 10728 County Road X61. Directional signs are in place to direct you from Highway 61 or County Road 99.

