Lefty and the Spinners founder Scott 'Lefty' Hendriks dies at 70

Hendriks also had a great sense of humor, they said.

“That was absolutely what kept us all going and made this as enjoyable as it was,” Seright said.

“He was a good guy, a sweet guy, and everybody knew who he was,” Van Zandt said. “He was just a blast. Whether we were at practice or on stage somewhere, he just had fun — which made us have fun, which made the audience have fun.”

“He wasn’t real comfortable around a lot of people, but he was good-natured and a real pleasant person to be around,” Stuart said.

In 2019, Hendriks played with the remaining original 1970s members of the band for the first time in 26 years. Following this reunion, the group performed together at various local events. In 2020, the group’s 50th anniversary year, Lefty and the Spinners was inducted into the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame.

“It was a thrill getting to play with him,” Seright said. “We were very fortunate and thankful that we were able to. It’s been a very important part of my life that I’ll always cherish.”