Legislative leaders call for ban on ’vaccine passports’

The governor is encouraging Iowans to get vaccinated as soon as possible, taking whichever form of the vaccine they choose. At the same time, she said deciding to be vaccinated should be a personal choice and would not be required by the state.

Instead of trying to solve a problem that doesn’t exist, Democrats said, Statehouse Republicans should be focusing on problems associated with the COVID-19 pandemic that are real.

“I wish she would have had this kind of laser focus proactively and preemptively on getting vaccines into Iowans’ arms earlier, that she's having on vaccine passports,” said Rep. Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights.

Monday marks the 106th calendar day of the 2021 legislative session but Grassley has been hesitant to predict that this week will be the last with much of the $8 billion-plus state budget plan for fiscal 2022 awaiting floor action in both chambers along with GOP tax-cut proposals, Reynolds’ priorities in areas of housing, renewable energy and education and a dwindling array of policy changes that include the newly arriving vaccine passport topic.

One thing that may spur action is the fact that the daily expense money that House and Senate members receive — $172 for most and $129 for those residing in Polk County — ends Friday.

Even with the end of the per diem, Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls of Coralville told reporters Thursday he projected the session would not end until May 15. But on April 8 he also said: “I would say that the odds that Iowa adopts vaccine passports are about the same as me being the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. It's not gonna happen.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0