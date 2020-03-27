July 10, 1926- March 26, 2020

ATALISSA — Leland Werth Spilger, 93, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home.

Private family funeral services will be held Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty. Burial will be in the Oak Ridge Cemetery, West Liberty. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to the Atalissa Fire Department or Iowa City Hospice.

Leland was born July 10, 1926, in Atalissa, Iowa, the son of George Philip and Anna Belle (Gatzke) Spilger. He graduated from Atalissa High School in 1944. Leland was united in marriage to Loretta Volkman on November 22, 1953, in Iowa City. He enjoyed farming his entire life in the Atalissa area. Leland was drafted and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a lifetime, very active member of Zion Lutheran Church, Atalissa, and Mansell Phillips American Legion Post 509, West Liberty. Most importantly he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Loretta; children, David Spilger, Daniel (Melissa) Spilger and Timothy Spilger, all of Atalissa; four grandchildren, Christopher, Lydia, Jennifer and Katheryn; and six great-grandchildren: He was preceded in death by parents; brothers, Merlyn, Harold, Wayne and Kenneth; and a sister, Lucille Freyermuth.

