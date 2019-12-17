Position: Running back

Hometown: Oak Lawn, Illinois

High school: Richards

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 205 pounds

Rivals rating: Three stars

247Sports rating: Three stars

Committed: May 16, 2019

Other power-five offers: Kansas State

Primary recruiters: Seth Wallace, Derrick Foster

