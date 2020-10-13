Let's talk about unanswered questions in the campaign

"This should be all the media is focused on," Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Sunday on CBS's "Face the Nation." She was not talking about the coronavirus, health care or whether President Donald Trump will accept the results of an election he loses, but about the possibility that Democrats might expand the Supreme Court if they won the presidency, the Senate and the House. "That's all we should be talking about," she insisted.

Well, no. The question of court reform is important. Though he has opposed court expansion in the past, Trump's challenger, Democrat Joe Biden, has declined to answer clearly whether he would favor it in light of the GOP's race to jam Judge Amy Coney Barrett on the high court just before Election Day. Biden should stop dodging the question. But this is hardly the only unanswered question to which voters deserve answers.

For example: To whom does the president owe $421 million? The New York Times only two weeks ago revealed, based on decades of Trump's tax returns, that the president is in debt to this alarming extent. Who are his creditors? Are there Russian oligarchs or other foreign interests among them? This is an unanswered question with potentially grave implications for U.S. national security.