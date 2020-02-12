LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Dear Journal:

The Iowa Legislature started a new session and already some Republicans are talking looney-tunes.

One of their ideas is to eliminate the state’s income tax and return the surplus to the taxpayers. We need more revenue coming in to the state’s coffers, not less!

I guess they have forgotten that Iowa now has the worst bridges in the nation.

I guess they have forgotten about the years of zero and one percent allowable growth to public education.

And the horrible water quality in this state.

Or the huge costs associated with fixing mental health problems in Iowa.

Or the inevitable additional checks we will hand out to for-profit insurance companies because the Republicans privatized Medicaid services in the state.

Or the — well, you get the idea.

Thank you for your time.

Don Paulson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0