Hello, Iowa. It is Christmas Eve. I have been at McMurdo Station, Antarctica for one week. McMurdo Station is the largest scientific research station on the Antarctic continent, and is one of three managed by the National Science Foundation.
My travels here were uneventful, but full of new experiences. I met a science team from Ohio State headed to the McMurdo Dry Valleys. They are studying water/ice in Antarctica. As it turned out, I sat with two of the three on the 16-hour flight to Auckland, New Zealand. In Auckland there was a 3 ½ hour layover, which allowed for plenty of time to get through customs.
New Zealand has strict customs rules. Any clothing that might have foreign plants, pests, or dirt have to have the items inspected. While it didn’t take me long to get through, the scientists had their hiking boots with them.
While I was in New Zealand the weather at McMurdo Station was bad and flights to and from the ice had been canceled for 10 or more days straight. Due to the delay, I had an extra five days in Christchurch. In 2010 and 11 there were two big earthquakes and hundreds of aftershocks. I was astounded by the destruction that occurred and can still be seen. The rebuilding has taken years, continues to this day, and will be on going for years, possibly decades.
Through the Christian Motorcyclists Association, I had the good fortune to meet a New Zealand family. To help me with the delays and a sense of home they took me into their home for a couple of evening meals. Dirk, the husband showed me one of the buildings that he helped supply with concrete. He, along with other trucks, spent seven months hauling concrete for this one building. The design of all new buildings must have earthquake protection.
As for the food, I learned that a hamburger does not have to be made of beef. A hamburger in New Zealand might be more properly describe as a meat patty between bread. While at my new friends home the hamburger I had was a chicken patty, egg, mayonnaise, grated edam cheese, pineapple, and mushroom sauce. It was delicious. I will admit, I was skeptical about the egg on a chicken sandwich.
After two trips to the United States Antarctic Program Christchurch offices only to be told our flight had been cancelled, our third trip proved successful and we landed on the Ross Ice Shelf on December 17. A 45-minute shuttle ride and we were at McMurdo Station. My home for the next 13 weeks.
As everyone can imagine, safety is of the utmost importance here. I have attended multiple training sessions that talked about safety in this harsh environment. They ranged from the everyday safety of walking from your dorm building to your worksite up to spending the night in a tent. In addition to the safety training, protecting the environment is of the utmost importance. It is stressed to report all incidents, whether it is an accident or merely a near miss.
Life on “the ice”, as it is called here, is like none other I have experienced. My typical work day is 9 hours from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM. We work Monday through Saturday. Sundays are our Sabbath. Having said that, my first three weeks will not be typical. With Christmas and New Year’s being in the middle of the week, our schedules were changed to have Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day off.
As a member of the supply team I have been assigned to the Retro-grade team. The team’s responsibility is to prepare unnecessary and outdated equipment for shipment back to the United States. In addition to this team I have also helped the food supply team pull orders to provide the station store and kitchens with items for the week.
In my off time I have gone out to Hut Point to tour the Discovery Hut. Discovery Hut was built by Robert Falcon Scott for his discovery expedition from 1901 – 1904. I was amazed at the condition of the hut after 117 years. The extreme dry condition of the continent has protected the wood from deterioration.
Today, Christmas Eve, I participated in the Ob Hill Uphill run/walk. I made it half-way, but will conquer the hill before I leave.
Also, today we had our Christmas dinner. My dinner consisted of lobster, roast beef, lettuce salad (we don’t always have fresh vegetables available), couscous, green beans, dinner roll, lemon cheesecake and juice. After dinner I took another walk to Hut Point with a couple of new friends to see and get pictures of a penguin. Tomorrow is Christmas day and we will mark the day with a friendly softball tournament. With the 24-hour sun we will not have to worry about delays because of the dark.
With 12 weeks remaining in my stay I will have plenty of time to see more of the sites on Ross Island, Antarctica. Until we talk again, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, everyone.
