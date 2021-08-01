A pandemic Olympics, without all the crowds: What gets lost?

TOKYO (AP) — Any sporting event is, at its heart, a show. It has the actors on center stage, performing for the rest of us. It has the spectators, sitting in their seats watching raptly. And — in modern times, at least — it has the “home” audience, which in the past half century of growing video viewership has far outpaced the numbers of those actually in attendance.

At their halfway point, the Tokyo Olympics are still grappling with the fact that in that equation, the middle group — those spectators on the scene who cheer, gin up enthusiasm and add texture to the proceedings — couldn't come. And in the COVID era, a key question presents itself: If an Olympics falls in the forest and nobody there hears it, did it really make a sound?

The Japan organizing committee's president, Seiko Hashimoto, thinks it will. She said a couple weeks ago that she wasn't worried that a locked-down, crowdless Olympics — what she calls the “Tokyo model" — would fundamentally change the experience. “The essence of the Games,” Hashimoto said, “will remain the same.”

They won't, of course. They already aren't. And in fairness, how could they, when part of that very essence — the roar of a real, live crowd — has been excised out of (you know the phrase by now) an abundance of caution?