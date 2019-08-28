Adams 50th Anniversay
Mr. and Mrs. Robert W. Adams, Muscatine, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house for friends and family from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Musserville Church, 1001 Oregon St., Muscatine. They requests gifts be omitted.
Robert W. Adams and Ruth Arleen Britton were united in marriage on Sept. 14, 1969, in Muscatine by T. Ray Crews.
Attending the couple were maid of honor, Kathy Courtois, and best man, Gary Adams.
Their children include Robert Jr., Wapello; and Donald, Matthew and Christy, all of Muscatine. They also have 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Mr. Adams retired from Orscheln Farm and Home.
Mrs. Adams retired from the Muscatine Community Schools.
