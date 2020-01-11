{{featured_button_text}}

Ahlf 100th Birthday

Sylvia Ahlf, Muscatine, will celebrate her 100th birthday with an open house and card shower from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Hershey Manor, 1810 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine. It is requested that gifts be omitted. Cards may be sent to Sylvia Ahlf, Hershey Manor, 1810 Mulberry, Ave. #208, Muscatine, Iowa 52761.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments