{{featured_button_text}}
Anderson 90th Birthday

Leah Anderson

Anderson 90th Birthday

Leah Anderson, Muscatine, will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 18, in the basement of Bloomington Muscatine Friends Church, 2698 180th St., Muscatine. There will be cake, coffee, punch and plenty of reminiscing.

The family asks that gifts be omitted. Cards would be welcomed and also may be sent to: Leah Anderson, 2919 Provence Lane, Muscatine, Iowa 52761. 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments