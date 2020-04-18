× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Battey 50th Anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Gene Battey will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 18.

Gene "Cork" and Pam Battey were married April 18, 1970, in Muscatine.

Their children include Brooke (Eric) Rembold, Overland Park, Kansas, and Kim (Jon) Vocelka, Johnston, Iowa. They also have four grandchildren, Brody, Gwenyn, Camille and Brandt.

After working, residing and raising their family in Muscatine for 40-plus years, the couple now call Keosauqua, Iowa, home. They are active in their community and enjoy spending time with their family and hunting, fishing and quilting.

In this time of social distancing, friends and family can send congratulatory cards directly to them at 817 Mulberry St., Keosauqua, IA 52565.

