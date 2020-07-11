× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beatty 50th Anniversary

Marvin Beatty and Karol (Ries) Beatty, Muscatine, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 11. The couple recently took a family trip to Tennessee to celebrate.

Marvin Beatty and Karol Ries were married on July 11, 1970, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Manchester, Iowa.

The couple has four children Doug Beatty, Kansas City, Missouri, Brenda (Brandon) Thornton, Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Susan (Jeff) Rollinger, Shellsburg, Iowa, and Roger (Katie) Beatty of Lisbon, Iowa. They also have nine grandchildren.

Mr. Beatty is retired from GPC and farming.

Mrs. Beatty retired as an accountant from the Stanley Foundation.

