Bull 90th Birthday
A card shower will be held for Eva L. Bull to celebrate her 90th birthday on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Eva was born Oct. 29, 1929. She married J. Robert Bull on Dec. 19, 1948. He passed away Oct. 15, 2014.
She has a daughter, Sheryl Bull, Moline.
Eva is a member of Antioch Baptist Church. She also is a retired farmer's wife and an avid puzzler, afghan maker and awesome pie maker.
To help her commemorate this special day, please send cards and a memory to: 1798 80th St., Illinois City, IL 61259.
