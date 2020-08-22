 Skip to main content
Campbell 70th Anniversary
Campbell 70th Anniversary

Campbell 70th Anniversary

Don and Shirley Campbell

Campbell 70th Anniversary

Don and Shirley Campbell, West Liberty, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Aug. 28.

Don and Shirley were married on Aug. 28, 1950, in Hiawatha, Kansas.

The couple has four children, Linda (Denny Albrecht), Peggy (Gary) Miller, Twyla (Dean) Bickford and Cindy (Kirt) Campion; eight grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

Over the years the couple have enjoyed farming, riding horses, antique tractors and watching their grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in sporting events.

Don loves a good farm show and Shirley loves the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The family will host a card shower. Cards may be sent to Don and Shirley Campbell, 1002 N. Miller St., Apt. 107, West Liberty, IA 52776.

