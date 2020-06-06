× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Castle 70th Anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Richard E. Castle will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a surprise drive-through meet and greet 2-4 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at 4117 Grandview Ave., Muscatine. This will be in lieu of a face-to-face open house due to COVID-19.

Richard E. Castle and Gladys A. Barnhart were united in marriage on June 11, 1950, at Cranston Evangelical United Bretheran Church. Revs. Max Allen and Lawrence Lee officiated. Attendants included Phyllis and Velma Jean Barnhart, Merle Castle and Wayne Barnhart.

They are the parents of Carolyn (John) Bevier, Marilyn (Tim) Shaw, Rick (Ann) Castle, Ron (Tracy) Castle, Randy (Debbi) Castle and Richard (Pat) Castle. They also have 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren with two more due in the fall 2020. Also included in the family are close friends Erin Dindinger and family, Shane (Emily) Dowty and Mason, Makenzie Failyer and Bruce Lipkowitz.

For friends and family unable to participate in the drive-through celebration, cards and greetings maybe sent to the address listed above for the couple to enjoy during the celebration.

