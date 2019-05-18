DeVore 60th Anniversary
Herbert and Elaine DeVore of Wilton will be honored at an open house in celebration of their 60th wedding anniversary from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Grace United Church of Christ, 111 E. 5th St. All friends and family are invited to attend. They ask that gifts be omitted.
Elaine Behrens and Herbert DeVore were united in marriage on May 31, 1959, at Grace United Church by the Rev. Homer Perry.
Herbert worked as a semi driver for Wonder Bakery in Davenport. Elaine worked at Star Drug Store in Wilton.
Herbert and Elaine have three sons, Richard (Vanessa) DeVore, Norman (Pam) DeVore and Gary (Liane) DeVore, all of Wilton; five grandchildren, Greg DeVore, Kera (Tim) Recker, Devon Devore (Michelle McDaniel), Donovan (Amanda) DeVore and Kayla (Wyatt) Whipple; one great-grandson; and three great-granddaughters.
