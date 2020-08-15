You have permission to edit this article.
Fahy 99th Birthday
LeOrra Fahy, Muscatine, will turn 99 on Aug. 22. She will celebrate with a picnic for immediate family members. Her family has requested a card shower in her honor. Cards can be sent to 3450 Mulberry Ave., Apartment #2, Muscatine, IA 52761.

LeOrra was married to Richard Fahy. He passed away. 

Her children include Tom (Janie) Fahy, Peggy (Bill) Heither and Diane (Denny) Miller, all of Muscatine. She also has 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Fahy retired as a secretary from Central Middle School.

LeOrra Fahy
