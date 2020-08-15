Fahy 99th Birthday

Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

LeOrra Fahy, Muscatine, will turn 99 on Aug. 22. She will celebrate with a picnic for immediate family members. Her family has requested a card shower in her honor. Cards can be sent to 3450 Mulberry Ave., Apartment #2, Muscatine, IA 52761.