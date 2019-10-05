{{featured_button_text}}
Fisher 90th Birthday

Lauren Fisher Sr.

Fisher 90th Birthday

Lauren Fisher Sr., will celebrate his 90th birthday with an open house for friends and family from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Musserville United Methodist Church, 1001 Oregon St., Muscatine. Dessert and refreshments will be served.

Friends and family can send birthday wishes and tributes to: 110 S. 6th St., Wapello, IA 52653.

