Fisher 90th Birthday
Lauren Fisher Sr., will celebrate his 90th birthday with an open house for friends and family from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Musserville United Methodist Church, 1001 Oregon St., Muscatine. Dessert and refreshments will be served.
Friends and family can send birthday wishes and tributes to: 110 S. 6th St., Wapello, IA 52653.
