Fridley 80th Birthday

Mary Jane Fridley, Muscatine, will celebrate her 80th birthday with a dance.

Mary Jane Othmer was born March 7, 1940, in Muscatine, the daughter of Wesley and Ruby (Mowl) Othmer. She married Robert Fridley on March 6, 1992, in Muscatine.

She has two children, Lori (Kent) Ferris, Muscatine, and Lisa (Jack) Zick, Bettendorf; and three grandchildren, Clare, Miles and Lucy Ferris.

Mrs. Fridley is a lifelong resident of Muscatine. She enjoys time with family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoys wintering in Florida.

The family asks for cards to be sent to Florida and they will be given as a surprise on her birthday. Cards may be sent to 12070 Lucca St., #202, Fort Myers, Fla. 33966.