Jewett 100th Birthday

Evelyn Jewett will celebrate 100 years on July 28. She will celebrate with her immediate family at her home. Her family has requested a card shower in her honor. Cards can be sent to 2013 Pinefield St., Muscatine, IA 52761.
Evelyn has seven daughters, JoAnn Martin, Nancy Guy, Rose Buster (Rick), Barb Howard (Steve), Jan Rutt (Cary), Connie Dore (Stephen) and Laurie Danner (Ron).
She enjoys spending time with her children, 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!