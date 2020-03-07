Kent 100th Birthday

Marion Kent, Moline, will celebrate her 100th birthday at a family celebration planned for a later date.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Marian Einfeldt was born March 17, 1920, on the family farm in Wilton, Iowa, to Alvena and Harry Einfeldt. Her siblings were Evelyn Johnson, Harry Einfeldt Jr., Wayne Einfeldt, Leo Einfeldt and Bob Einfeldt. They have all passed away.

She married Harvey Kent on Oct. 12, 1971. He passed away on Nov. 6, 2006.

Marian worked at the East Moline plant of International Harvester for 38½ years as a timekeeper. She retired in 1981.

Her family is requesting a card shower in honor of her 100th birthday. To help her commemorate this special day, please send cards to: Marian Kent, C/O Mike Einfeldt, 401 23rd Ave., East Moline, IL 61244.