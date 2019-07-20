Kleindolph 95th Birthday
Neal Kleindolph will celebrate his 95th birthday with family on Sunday, July 28.
Cards, letters with stories or memories may be sent to: 1111 Lincoln Blvd., Muscatine, IA 52761.
Mr. Kleindolph was born July 28, 1924, in Muscatine County to Cleda and Charles Kleindolph Jr. He married Betty Hain on Aug. 20, 1947.
He has three children, Jerry Kleindolph and his wife, Linda; Sandy Weggen and her husband, Jim; and Sue Hunt and her husband, Jeff, all of Muscatine; five grandchildren, Andrew, Polly, Casey, Betsy and Benton; and two great-grandchildren, Nealyn and Wilder.
He established Neal's Vacuum and Sewing Center which he owned and operated for many years.
