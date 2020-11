Lee 70th Anniversary

Harold and Gwen Lee will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Harold and Gwen were united in marriage on Nov. 10, 1950.

They are the parents of Jeff Lee, Muscatine, and Marlene (Bob) Fields, West Palm Beach, Florida. They have one granddaughter, Nicole Fields, West Palm Beach.

Cards may be sent to Harold and Gwen Lee, 1706 Cobblestone Drive, Muscatine, IA 52761.

