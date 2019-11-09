{{featured_button_text}}
Logel 90th Birthday

Robert Logel

Robert Logel, Muscatine, will celebrate his 90th birthday. Robert was born Nov. 9, 1929, the son of Anthony and Minnie Logel.

He married Diane Logel on Feb. 26, 1960. They have two children, Tony Logel and Aimee Logel, both of Muscatine.

Mr. Logel worked in the auto parts business for 65 years.

