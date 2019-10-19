McKee 65th Anniversary
Harry and Marilyn McKee will celebrate 65 years of marriage.
Harry Leo McKee and Marilyn Irene Ward were united in marriage on November 7, 1954, at First Evangelical United Brethern Church with Rev. J. Arthur Eveland officiating. The maid of honor was Pat Sander Bleasing and the best man was Darrell Cooney. The couple drove to Denver and Colorado Springs, Colorado, for their honeymoon.
Mr. McKee retired from Grain Processing. After retiring, the couple moved to Arizona were they now reside at 4512 E. Carob Dr. Gilbert, AZ 85298.
They have one son, Bret McKee, and his wife, Deborah, Santa Cruz, California; a grandson who resides in Santa Cruz, California; a granddaughter, who resides in Sacramento, California; a nephew, Paul Hagist, and his wife, Bonnie, Spirit Lake; and a niece, Jill Daily, and her husband, Chris, Graham, Texas.
