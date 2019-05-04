McMahon 90th Birthday
Bob McMahon, Muscatine, will celebrate his 90th birthday with an open house and dance for family and friends on Friday, May 10, at the American Legion, 110 S. Houser St., Muscatine.
Bob was born on May 11, 1929, the son of Ward McMahon and Vera (Carter) McMahon. He married Betty L. Berry on Aug. 27, 1955.
He has a daughter, Rhonda L. Wittmer, Muscatine; two grandchildren, Robert and Jamie Wittmer; and four great-grandchildren, Claysha, Paislee, Harper and Jude.
Mr. McMahon worked as a rural mail carrier for the post office until his retirement. He also is a U.S. Air Force veteran.
The family asks that gifts be omitted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.