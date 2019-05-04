McMahon 90th Birthday

{{featured_button_text}}
Bob McMahon, Muscatine, will celebrate his 90th birthday with an open house and dance for family and friends on Friday, May 10, at the American Legion, 110 S. Houser St., Muscatine.

Bob was born on May 11, 1929, the son of Ward McMahon and Vera (Carter) McMahon. He married Betty L. Berry on Aug. 27, 1955.

He has a daughter, Rhonda L. Wittmer, Muscatine; two grandchildren, Robert and Jamie Wittmer; and four great-grandchildren, Claysha, Paislee, Harper and Jude.

Mr. McMahon worked as a rural mail carrier for the post office until his retirement. He also is a U.S. Air Force veteran.

The family asks that gifts be omitted. 

