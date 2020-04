× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ogren 100th Birthday

Carl Ogren will celebrate his 100th birthday on April 30 with a card shower.

Mr. Ogren was born April 30, 1920, in Lone Tree, the son of Edith Johnson Ogren and Anton Ogren.

He married Wilma Lehman on Feb. 23, 1941, in West Liberty. He has a son, Rick; two grandchildren, Alex and Ashlee; and two great-grandchildren, Cohen and Ailey.

Cards may be sent to Carl at: 517 S. Riggs St., Lone Tree, IA 52755.

