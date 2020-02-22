Ogren Anniversary

Carl and Wilma Ogren, Lone Tree, will celebrate their 79th wedding anniversary with their family. Additionally, Carl will celebrate his 100th birthday and Wilma her 99th birthday in June.

The couple were married Feb. 23, 1941, at the home of the bride in West Liberty.

They have a son, Rick (Sherry), Lone Tree; two grandchildren, Sherry Ogren Woods, Quad-Cities, and Alex (Madeline) Ogren, Lone Tree; and two great-grandchildren, Cohen and Ailey Woods. Wilma's younger brothers are the honored veteran Lehman brothers, Fred Lehman, Mount Vernon, and Walt Lehman and Bob Lehman, both of West Liberty.

Mr. and Mrs. Ogren have lived and farmed in the West Liberty, Nichols and Lone Tree area all of their lives. They retired from farming and live in their home in Lone Tree. Their son and his wife are guardians. Their grandson continues to live and farm the Ogren farmstead.

Carl likes to cut wooden animals, flowers and other items on the jigsaw and Wilma enjoys keeping house, preparing meals and when friends and neighbors come to visit.

Greetings and well wishes may be sent to the couple at: 517 Riggs St., Lone Tree, IA 52755.