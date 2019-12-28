Oldfield 50th Anniversary

{{featured_button_text}}
Charles and Diana Oldfield

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Oldfield, Muscatine, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a family dinner Sunday, Dec. 22.

Charles A. Oldfield and Diana J. Brendel were united in marriage on Dec. 20, 1969, at Calvary Baptist Church in Muscatine. Rev. Herbert Gotaas and Rev. Frank Gillett officiated.  

Attending the couple were maid of honor, Jean Pantel, and best man, Larry Brossart.

Their children include Chase (Deeann), Cale (Jen), Carin (David) and Clint (Hollie). They also have 13 grandchildren, Colton, Carter, Cadee, Clare, Caleb Joshua, Lydia, Lahela, Daylan, Aiden, Mallarie, Graycee and Candra.

Mr. Oldfield is a retired building contractor.

Mrs. Oldfield is a retired teacher.

