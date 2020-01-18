Pachtingor-Johnson
Madison Pachtingor, Muscatine, and Austin Johnson, Moscow, were united in marriage Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Trinity Church in Moscow.
Madison is the daughter of Walter and Helen Cooper, Muscatine. She graduated from Muscatine High School.
Austin is the son of Chad and Mandy Johnson, Moscow. He graduated from Wilton High School and is employed at River Valley Cooperative.
The bride was attended by her maid of honor, Lily Dickess, and a flower girl, Ezralinn Clussen.
The best man was Jake Miller and the ring bearer was Walker Milder-DeMoss.
